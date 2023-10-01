Drew McIntyre Sparks Speculation with TikTok Video Featuring Old Theme Song

Drew McIntyre, one of WWE’s top superstars, has created speculation among fans with a recent TikTok video. In the video, McIntyre is seen lifting weights backstage before his Clash at the Castle match against Roman Reigns. What caught the attention of fans was the choice of soundtrack for the video – McIntyre’s old Broken Dreams theme song.

McIntyre has a loyal fan base that has been with him since his days in Impact Wrestling, and this video has sparked a desire among fans for a return of his classic entrance music. Many fans are also speculating that this video could be teasing a potential heel turn for McIntyre.

This isn’t the first time that McIntyre has used social media to grab attention. While he may not be a social media megastar, his moves on platforms like TikTok have garnered significant interest from fans.

According to Ringside News, McIntyre’s current contract with WWE is set to be extended until around WrestleMania. However, there is still uncertainty about what the future holds for McIntyre.

As fans eagerly await to see what comes next for Drew McIntyre, the speculation surrounding his recent TikTok video continues to stir conversation online. Will we see a heel turn? Will McIntyre bring back his classic theme song? Only time will tell.

