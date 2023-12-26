Celebrity IOU: The Property Brothers Help Stars Give Back

In the upcoming season of Celebrity IOU, Drew and Jonathan Scott are teaming up with a group of celebrities to pay it forward through heartfelt renovations. The brothers, known for their hit series The Property Brothers, will join forces with stars including Sterling K. Brown, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana, Fran Drescher, and Ray Romano, among others.

Each episode of the show will feature a celebrity who wants to give back to someone who has made a significant impact on their life. The premiere episode will showcase Ray Romano, who enlisted the help of the Scott brothers to create a luxurious suite for his close friend and longtime assistant. Together, they will transform the space and provide a well-deserved makeover.

For Drew and Jonathan, these renovations are not just about design and renovation but also about making a difference in people’s lives. The brothers find it incredibly meaningful to be a part of these heartfelt projects. They understand the emotional roller coaster of revealing the transformations and experience the joy of handing the keys back to deserving individuals.

Since their debut on HGTV in 2011, the Scott brothers have become household names. While their original show, The Property Brothers, ran for 14 seasons, they have continued to expand their media empire with spinoff series and specials such as Brother vs. Brother, Property Brothers: At Home, A Very Brady Renovation, and Celebrity IOU.

Jonathan Scott emphasizes the authenticity of their brand and the impact they have had through their platform. Beyond their design and real estate ventures, they have used their success to support nonprofits and charities that align with their passions.

As Season 4 of Celebrity IOU premieres on January 1st with eight exciting episodes, viewers can expect to witness heartwarming transformations led Drew and Jonathan Scott and their celebrity partners. Together, they will continue to create unforgettable moments and give back to those who have touched their lives.