How Hamas’s Preparations for the Israel Attack Went Unnoticed

In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that Hamas carried out an extensive dress rehearsal for its recent attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of over 1300 Israelis and sparked a retaliatory response that claimed the lives of 1500 Palestinians. This information came to light after a propaganda video posted Hamas on September 12 showcased fighters using explosives to breach a replica of the border gate and carry out operations in a full-scale reconstruction of an Israeli town.

The live-fire exercise, known as operation “Strong Pillar,” included various activities such as destroying mock-ups of the border wall’s concrete towers and a communications antenna. The surprising aspect of this revelation is that Hamas conducted these drills in plain sight, with the video explicitly showcasing their preparations for the deadly assault. While Israel’s security and intelligence services were caught off guard the breach of their defenses, there were indications that should have alerted them to the impending attack.

According to Bradley Bowman, a former US Army officer and senior director of the Centre on Military and Political Power, there were clear warning signs that should have been picked up Israeli officials. However, it appears that these indications either went unnoticed or did not prompt the necessary preparations to prevent the attack. The Associated Press reviewed several videos released Hamas over the past year and verified key details, establishing that the group had been planning for this assault for some time.

Satellite imagery was used to match the location of the mocked-up town in the propaganda video to a patch of desert outside al-Mawasi, a Palestinian town on the southern coast of the Gaza Strip. It is worth noting that the exercise took place approximately four months earlier than usual and coincided with the anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005. There are also indications that Hamas deliberately misled Israeli officials into believing that they were preparing for raids in the West Bank instead of Gaza.

While Israel had invested heavily in fortifying its border with Gaza, building a $1.7 billion barrier equipped with advanced technologies such as cameras, razor wire, and seismic sensors, it was still caught off guard the sophistication and scale of Hamas’s attack. The militants breached the wall using explosive charges, widened the breaches with bulldozers, and utilized off-the-shelf commercial drones to bombard cameras and communications gear. Snipers targeted Israel’s roboguns, causing explosions, and militants sailed over the defenses using paragliders armed with assault rifles.

The extensive preparations made Hamas, which went unnoticed Israeli authorities, have raised questions about the effectiveness of Israel’s security and intelligence services. It is a stark reminder that even in the age of advanced technology and heightened surveillance, comprehensive measures must be taken to prevent devastating attacks.

