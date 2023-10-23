Dream Girl 2: A Hilarious Comedy-Drama Available for Streaming on Netflix

Dream Girl 2, the highly anticipated spiritual sequel to the hit Indian comedy-drama film Dream Girl (2019), is now available for streaming on Netflix. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, the movie follows the story of Karam, a young man from a middle-class family in Mathura, who uses his unique ability to impersonate a female voice to navigate through chaotic events.

In the film, Karam falls in love with Pooja, whose strict father sets various conditions for their marriage. To overcome the obstacles, Karam takes on the identity of ‘Pooja’ utilizing his talent for mimicking a female voice. What follows are a series of hilarious events and a comedy of errors.

Joining Khurrana and Panday in Dream Girl 2 are acclaimed actors like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Bannerjee, Sudesh Lehri, and more.

To stream Dream Girl 2 on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different plans to cater to various preferences and needs. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows, but includes advertisements. It allows for Full HD streaming and two supported devices at a time.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and enables users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, it offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same features as the Standard Plan but supports up to four devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. Users can also download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The synopsis of Dream Girl 2 is as follows: “Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father’s debts, which seem to have accrued from almost everyone around. Meanwhile, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has set conditions for their marriage. To make ends meet, Karam dons the persona of Pooja, leading to wild chaos and a hilarious comedy of errors.”

Don’t miss out on Dream Girl 2, an entertaining comedy-drama that can now be enjoyed via streaming on Netflix.

Sources:

– Netflix