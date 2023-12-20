Draymond Green Enters Counseling Program Following On-Court Incidents

Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green has entered a counseling program and will be sidelined from the NBA for a minimum of three weeks due to his recent on-court behavior. This punishment comes in response to Green’s WWE-style antics during a game against the Phoenix Suns, which included hitting Jusuf Nurkic and subsequently being ejected from the game.

While the exact details of his counseling have not been disclosed to protect Green’s privacy, it is clear that the league is taking his behavior seriously and wants to see him resolve his issues. NBA executive vice president, Joe Dumars, emphasized that the indefinite suspension was intended to allow Green to focus on his mental and emotional well-being.

Many players within the league, including Nurkic and former teammate Kevin Durant, have expressed concern for Green and have called for him to seek help. Durant, who had a strained relationship with Green in the past, stated that he hopes Green gets the assistance he needs to address his recurring incidents of off-court behavior.

It is worth noting that the severity of Green’s punishment is a result of his pattern of violent acts. In addition to the incident with Nurkic, he received a technical for yelling at a referee just weeks prior and also choked Rudy Gobert during a scuffle involving Klay Thompson. The league is hoping that the counseling program will help Green address these behavioral issues and prevent further violent incidents.

Green’s absence from the court will amount to around 12 missed games, and it is expected that he will not be allowed to return until he has shown significant progress in addressing his behavior. The hope is that this time away will give Green the opportunity to reflect, seek help, and ultimately return as a more composed and controlled player.