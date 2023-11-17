WhatsApp Backup Storage to No Longer be Free on Google Drive: What Does This Mean for Users?

In a recent announcement, Google has made it clear that the days of free WhatsApp backup storage on Google Drive for Android mobile phones are coming to an end. Starting in early 2024, users will no longer be able to store backup data without it occupying space in their Google Drive accounts. This decision has left many concerned, especially those who have accumulated a significant amount of messages and multimedia content over the years.

The sheer volume of backup data from WhatsApp’s 2 billion active users is putting a strain on Google’s servers, making it economically unsustainable for the company. Therefore, they have decided to implement charges for this service, shifting the financial burden onto users rather than Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp.

As a result, many users may find that their WhatsApp backup exceeds the free storage limit set Google, which is currently 15 gigabytes. Considering that Google Drive is also home to photos and other content from various Google services, this scenario is not surprising. If this applies to you, your only option will be to subscribe to a paid storage plan through Google One. These plans currently offer 100 GB for €1.99 per month, 1 TB for €9.99, 2 TB for €19.99, 10 TB for €99.99, 20 TB for €199.99, and 30 TB for €299.99.

FAQ:

Q: Will this new measure mark the beginning of the end for WhatsApp as the go-to messaging service?

A: It seems unlikely. However, many users are likely to start deleting messages and multimedia content from their chats to lighten the load and avoid paying extra for this application. Meta has assured users that they will be notified 30 days prior to the end of the free backup service through a banner in the backup section of the app.

Q: How can I activate the WhatsApp backup feature?

A: To activate this digital life-saver, go to the application’s settings, navigate to Chats > Chat Backup > Save to Google Drive. It is crucial for safeguarding your messages in case of a phone change, loss, or theft.

While this change may inconvenience some WhatsApp users, it’s essential to recognize the increasing demands placed on storage infrastructure. As technology evolves, companies must adapt their services to ensure long-term sustainability.