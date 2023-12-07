Drake Unfollows Metro Boomin on Instagram Following Twitter Feud

Drake recently made a bold move on social media, unfollowing producer Metro Boomin on Instagram. This action comes after Metro Boomin expressed his frustration with Drake’s collaborative album with 21 Savage, titled “Her Loss,” consistently winning awards over his own album, “Heroes & Villains.”

The dispute originated from the fact that “Heroes & Villains” had garnered more streams in a single year than any other rap album since 2018, with a staggering 3.7 billion streams. Additionally, Metro Boomin’s album currently receives double the daily streams as “Her Loss.” In response, Metro Boomin took to Twitter, criticizing award shows and stating that his true reward was knowing that his music brings joy to people’s lives.

Drake seemingly fired back at Metro Boomin on his Instagram Stories quoting lyrics from JAY-Z’s “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love).” This public exchange of words led Drake to unfollow Metro Boomin on Instagram, severing their social media connection. However, Metro Boomin continues to follow Drake on the platform.

It is surprising to see tensions rise between the two artists, considering their past collaborations, including hits like “Jumpman” and “Knife Talk.” Additionally, Metro Boomin worked on “Her Loss,” producing the track “More M’s.” However, the alleged falling-out may stem from Metro Boomin omitting Drake’s contribution from his own album, replacing it with verses from Travis Scott and Young Thug.

In an interview with DJ Drama, Metro Boomin explained that he believed the song was strong enough without Drake’s involvement, but the leaked version featuring Drake’s verse suggested otherwise.

This conflict between Drake and Metro Boomin sheds light on the intricacies of the music industry, where egos and artistic differences can sometimes strain relationships. Fans will have to wait and see if these two talented artists can reconcile their differences and work together again in the future.