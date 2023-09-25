Drake and Charlamagne Tha God Engage in Friendly Criticism

In the ever-entertaining world of music, Drake and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God have found themselves engaged in a friendly back-and-forth. Charlamagne recently expressed his opinion on Drake’s new single, “Slime You Out,” calling it bad and boring. Drake, known for his confident demeanor, fired back on Instagram, referring to Charlamagne as an “off brand Morris Chestnut” and questioning his obsession with him.

The critics seem to be on opposing sides when it comes to Drake’s forthcoming album, For All The Dogs. Charlamagne expressed his disappointment, stating that he was expecting something harder and more aggressive. Despite his critique, he also acknowledged that Drake’s loyal fanbase would stand him regardless. Drake, always one to defend his work, responded with a playful jab, suggesting that Charlamagne has been fixated on him for years.

Interestingly, Charlamagne revealed on The Breakfast Club that his critiques of Drake’s albums are part of a strategic plan. He believes that his criticism brings more attention to the music and helps with the album’s rollout. While acknowledging Drake’s success and stature in the industry, Charlamagne admitted that Drake insists on their ongoing dynamic.

Whether this exchange is all in good fun or genuine disagreement, it adds some excitement to the upcoming release of For All The Dogs on October 6th. Fans will have to wait and see if there are any tracks on the album that satisfy Charlamagne’s desire for something “a little more harder.”

Sources:

– Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club

– Drake’s Instagram story

– Billboard Hot 100

(Note: No URLs provided)