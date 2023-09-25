Drake and Charlamagne Tha God Engage in Feud Over New Song

Drake and Charlamagne Tha God are once again at odds, with the former taking offense to the latter’s criticism of his latest single. The artist recently released a new track titled “Slime You Out,” featuring SZA, which will be included on his upcoming album, “For All The Dogs.” Charlamagne voiced his disapproval of the song during an appearance on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, suggesting that nobody cared about it.

Drake, clearly displeased with this assessment, took to Instagram to respond to Charlamagne’s comments, referring to him as an “off brand Morris Chestnut.” He questioned Charlamagne’s obsession with him, accusing him of wishing to see Drake’s reflection in the mirror and displaying strange behavior.

In his defense, Charlamagne claimed that he and Drake planned these engagements as part of the album rollout strategy. He acknowledged that Drake did not need his critique to garner attention, but obliged the rapper’s request nonetheless. The two apparently came to an understanding after Charlamagne playfully hated on Drake during the artist’s early career.

While the feud between Drake and Charlamagne generated significant attention, it also drew criticism from fans directed at Drake’s new song. The lyrics of “Slime You Out” sparked controversy, particularly a reference to American slaves.

Overall, this feud between Drake and Charlamagne Tha God has created buzz surrounding the artist’s latest single, but it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact Drake’s upcoming album release.

Definitions:

– Brilliant Idiots podcast: an audio show hosted Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz, where they discuss various topics.

– Morris Chestnut: American actor known for his roles in various films and TV shows.

– Album rollout: a planned marketing strategy to generate momentum and attention for a new music album.

