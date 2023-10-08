Drake Fires Back at Joe Budden’s Criticism of His Album

Retired rapper Joe Budden recently criticized Drake’s new album, “For All The Dogs,” on his podcast. Budden questioned Drake’s age and criticized him for still associating with younger artists. He also compared Drake’s career progression to J. Cole’s, stating that he wanted to hear more mature content from Drake.

Drake, known for his fiery responses, took to social media to hit back at Joe Budden. He accused Budden of failing in the music industry and switching careers because he couldn’t make it in music. Drake advised fellow artists not to let negative opinions affect their mindset and reminded Budden of his own success compared to Budden’s modest lifestyle.

While the feud between Drake and Joe Budden continues, it serves as a reminder of the challenges artists face when dealing with public criticism. Drake’s response highlights the importance of staying focused on one’s own success and not allowing others’ opinions to dictate one’s mindset.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times