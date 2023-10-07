Drake Responds to Trolls on Social Media, Announces Music Break to Focus on Health

In response to recent online comments questioning his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown, Drake has fired back at the “weirdos” on social media. The remarks came after some people claimed their friendship was strange due to the age difference between them. However, Brown has always praised Drake and considers him both a great friend and a great role model.

Addressing the issue in his song ‘Another Late Night’, Drake raps about the situation, saying, “My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin’, ayy, weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look.”

The rapper expressed his frustration at the comments made on social media but also defended their friendship. He emphasized that he values his friendship with Brown and views her as a positive influence.

In addition to this, Drake recently announced that he will be taking a break from music after the release of his latest project, ‘For All The Dogs’. In an interview on SiriusXM’s Table for One, he revealed his intention to prioritize his health during this time.

Drake shared that he has been facing severe stomach problems for years and needs to focus on his well-being. He wants to address these health issues before making any further music. Although he did not specify the duration of his break, he mentioned it could possibly last a year or more.

While fans may be disappointed about the music hiatus, it’s important to prioritize health and well-being above all else. Drake’s decision to step away from the studio reflects his commitment to taking care of himself, and fans can look forward to his return once he has fully recovered.

