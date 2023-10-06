Drake Releases Highly Anticipated Album ‘For All The Dogs’ with Chart-Topping Single

Drake’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, titled “For All The Dogs,” finally premiered on streaming services on October 6th. The album follows his successful 2022 release, “Honestly Nevermind.” One of the standout tracks from the album, “Slime You Out,” featuring SZA, quickly climbed the charts, reaching the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. With this achievement, Drake now ties with Michael Jackson for the fifth-most No. 1 singles on the Hot 100. Michael Jackson currently holds the record at 13 No. 1 hits.

To build anticipation for the album’s release, Drake released a six-minute clip, “8 AM in Charlotte,” as part of his “AM 2 PM” series. The video, which featured his son Adonis, received widespread attention on social media. Fans speculated about the meaning behind certain lyrics in the song and speculated on who Drake might be addressing. Names like Metro Boomin, YoungBoy NBA, Charlamagne Tha God, and Kanye West have been thrown into the mix.

In his third verse of “8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake raps about being the center of obsession for many individuals and how he handles beef behind the scenes. Some interpreted these lyrics as a direct reference to his ongoing feud with Kanye West. Drake has previously taken shots at West on other songs such as Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and French Montana’s “No Stylist.”

“For All The Dogs” is now available for streaming and offers fans a new collection of Drake’s signature style and sound. As the album continues to make waves, it remains to be seen how it will further solidify Drake’s position in the music industry.

