Drake Fires Back at Joe Budden’s Criticism of “For All the Dogs” Album

Drake has taken to Instagram to respond to Joe Budden’s recent critique of his album “For All the Dogs” on The Joe Budden Podcast. In an Instagram comment on Akademiks’ page, Drake called out Budden for failing in the music industry and suggested that the rapper-turned-podcaster had to change careers to find success.

In his comment, Drake advised other artists not to take Joe Budden’s opinion seriously, labeling him as “the poster child of frustration and surrendering.” He also dismissed Budden’s previous career in music, accusing him of leaving it behind because it wasn’t working out for him. Drake wrote, “You retired and we never hung up your jersey, we don’t even remember your number.”

During the podcast episode, Budden criticized Drake for name-dropping young people, implying that the rapper should spend time with people his own age. However, Drake defended his choices, stating that artists should not let others’ opinions affect their mindset. He dismissed Budden’s comments as “self-hate.”

In response to Drake’s comment, Budden later replied on Akademiks’ Instagram, suggesting that the rapper would eventually grow up and mature. He wrote, “@champagnepapi you’ll grow up sooner or later. Father time is undefeated.”

This exchange between Drake and Joe Budden highlights the ongoing tension and criticism within the music industry. While artists may face critique from their peers, it is essential for them to stay focused on their own artistic vision and not let others’ opinions derail their success.

