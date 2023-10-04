Janet Von Schmeling Goes Instagram-Official with New Boyfriend Amid Divorce from Drake Bell

Janet Von Schmeling, the estranged wife of former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, has made her new relationship public on Instagram. To celebrate National Boyfriend Day, she shared a cozy mirror selfie with her new beau, Jim Perez. In the photo, Von Schmeling wore a chic navy dress, while Perez looked dapper in a black suit. The actress filed for divorce from Bell earlier this year, citing irreconcilable differences. She requested primary custody of their 2-year-old son and also sought spousal support.

The couple’s separation became public knowledge when Bell was caught huffing balloons in his car while their son was in the back seat. Von Schmeling had apparently had enough and decided to move to Florida with their child. Despite the difficulties they faced, sources believe that they will be able to co-parent effectively in the future, as long as Bell focuses on his health and sobriety.

Unfortunately, things took a dark turn when Bell was reported missing in April after expressing suicidal thoughts. Thankfully, he was found safe later that day. Von Schmeling filed for divorce a week after this incident. Bell claimed that he found out about the divorce through TMZ and expressed his surprise via Twitter.

Von Schmeling and Bell had been linked since 2017 and quietly tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their son in July 2021. Regardless of their separation, it is hoped that both parties can move forward and prioritize the well-being of their child.

Sources:

– Page Six: [link to article]

– Instagram/Drake Bell: [link to Instagram profile]

– Instagram/planetjanettv: [link to Instagram profile]