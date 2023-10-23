How to Watch Dragon Ball Z Season 1 on Streaming Platforms

Dragon Ball Z Season 1, also known as the Saiyan Saga, is the first season of the popular anime series. It follows the adventures of Goku and his friends as they defend Earth from the Saiyans, a race of powerful alien warriors. If you’re looking to watch Dragon Ball Z Season 1, you can do so via streaming services like Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll is a subscription-based streaming platform that specializes in anime and manga. It offers a wide variety of anime series and movies, including Dragon Ball Z Season 1, which consists of 291 episodes. To watch Dragon Ball Z Season 1 on Crunchyroll, simply follow these easy steps:

1. Go to CrunchyRoll.com

2. Choose your payment plan:

– $7.99 per month (Fan)

– $9.99 per month (Mega Fan)

– $14.99 per month (Ultimate Fan)

3. Enter your personal information and select ‘Create Account’

Once you have signed up for a Crunchyroll account, you will have access to Dragon Ball Z Season 1 and many other anime titles. The Fan plan allows you to stream the entire library ad-free, watch new episodes shortly after they air in Japan, and read digital manga. The Mega Fan plan offers the same benefits, plus the ability to stream on up to four devices at a time, offline viewing, and a $15 discount off $100+ purchases in the Crunchyroll Store every three months. The Ultimate Fan plan provides all of the above, along with streaming on up to six devices at once, $25 off Crunchyroll Store purchases over $100 every three months, free shipping on all purchases, and an exclusive “swag bag” after 12 months of subscribing.

The synopsis of Dragon Ball Z Season 1 is as follows:

“The Saiyans are coming! These ruthless, intergalactic villains carved a path of destruction across the galaxy, and now they’re headed for Earth. The evil Saiyan warlord Vegeta will not rest until he’s seized the wish-granting powers of the Dragon Balls for himself. Goku vs. Vegeta! The battle of all battles begins now!”

Please note that the streaming services mentioned in this article are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

