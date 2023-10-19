How to Stream Dragon Ball Season 4 on Hulu and Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball Season 4 continues the story of Goku as he faces new challenges and adversities. In this season, fans see the continuation of the World Martial Arts Tournament. Jackie Chun and Tien Shinhan are matched against each other in one of the semi-finals. A tough battle ensues, forcing the two contestants to make use of their combat skills as well as their intelligence.

Dragon Ball Season 4 is available to watch via streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Originally aired in 1987, the fourth season begins at the semi-final stage of the World Martial Arts Tournament. Jackie Chun faces Tien Shinhan in the match, making it one of the most highly contested clashes in the competition. Tien takes up the offensive front but is skillfully countered Jackie. He then returns the favor after Jackie reveals his clone technique. Meanwhile, Goku faces Krillin in his semi-final bout.

Created Akira Toriyama, the manga, as well as the series, has garnered widespread popularity among fans and viewers. The success of the series can also be attributed to the talented voice cast, which includes Masako Nozawa as Son Goku, Hiromi Tsuru, and Kohei Miyauchi as Bulma and Muten Roshi, respectively. The supporting cast also features Mayumi Tanaka, Toru Furuya, Naoki Tatsuta, Takeshi Aono, Naoko Watanabe, and Shigeru Chiba, among others.

You can watch Dragon Ball Season 4 streaming on Hulu. Hulu offers different plans for users to choose from. The cheapest option is $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which includes ads. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can choose the plan for $14.99 per month. Hulu also offers bundles with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans.

Crunchyroll, previously known as Funimation Productions, is another streaming platform where you can watch Dragon Ball Season 4. Crunchyroll offers different payment plans starting from $7.99 per month for the Fan plan, which allows users to stream the service’s entire library ad-free. The Mega Fan plan, priced at $9.99 per month, offers additional features such as streaming on up to four devices at a time and offline viewing. The Ultimate Fan plan, priced at $14.99 per month, offers even more benefits, including streaming on up to six devices at once and exclusive perks.

Dragon Ball Season 4 is a must-watch for fans of the series. With its intense battles and engaging storyline, it continues to captivate audiences. Whether you choose to watch it on Hulu or Crunchyroll, you’ll have access to this exciting season and be able to follow Goku’s journey.

