Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Release Date: New Clues Emerge But Uncertainty Remains

Fans of the highly anticipated game Dragon Age: Dreadwolf are buzzing with excitement after a recent development. A Senior Cinematic Animator at EA, Kevin Scott, listed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf with a 2024 release date on their LinkedIn profile. While this isn’t an official confirmation, it has sparked speculation among fans.

Although Kevin Scott’s listing adds credibility to the suggested release date, it’s important to note that this isn’t the first time we’ve had hints about the game’s launch window. In EA’s Q4 and FY23 financial report, it was inadvertently revealed that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is at least a year away. The game was absent from the list of titles planned for release in the next 12 months.

However, there have been reports of internal delays at BioWare, the game’s developer. In August 2023, BioWare laid off 50 developers as part of their plan to ensure that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf meets their high standards. This was followed the firing of all unionized Dragon Age: Dreadwolf QA testers in October, which resulted in legal action being taken some affected employees due to low severance pay.

These developments highlight the uncertainty surrounding the game’s release date. While fans are eager for any information on when they can expect to play Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, it seems that they will have to remain patient. BioWare and EA have not made any official announcements regarding the release date.

In the meantime, fans can revisit leaked gameplay footage that was shared almost a year ago. And for those looking for something to play while they wait, our best RPG games list offers excellent alternatives.

FAQ

1. Does the LinkedIn profile listing confirm the release date of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf?

No, the LinkedIn profile listing Kevin Scott, a Senior Cinematic Animator at EA, is not an official confirmation of the game’s release date. It has sparked speculation among fans but should be taken as unofficial information.

2. Was the absence of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in EA’s financial report a hint about the release date?

Yes, the absence of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf from the list of titles planned for release in the next 12 months in EA’s financial report suggests that the game is at least a year away. However, this does not provide a definite release date.

3. Are there any internal delays affecting the development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf?

Yes, there have been reports of internal delays at BioWare, the game’s developer, which have affected the development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Layoffs of developers and the firing of QA testers have led to legal action affected employees.

4. Has BioWare or EA made any official announcements regarding the release date?

No, neither BioWare nor EA has made any official announcements regarding the release date of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Fans will have to wait for official updates from the developers.