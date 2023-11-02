Experience the Petrifying Horror of “Drag Me to Hell” on Streaming Platforms

If you’re in the mood for a bone-chilling horror film, look no further than “Drag Me to Hell” (2009). Directed the legendary Sam Raimi, this supernatural thriller is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. The movie revolves around Christine Brown, a bank loan officer who finds herself in a horrifying predicament after refusing an extension on an old woman’s mortgage payment. Little does Christine know, the woman she denied happens to be a witch who puts a curse on her.

To prevent the curse from taking effect, Christine must navigate a terrifying three days of torment, with a supernatural entity named Lamia determined to drag her down to hell. Alongside actress Alison Lohman, the cast includes Justin Long, Lorna River, David Paymer, Dileep Rao, and Adriana Barraza, among others.

How to Watch “Drag Me to Hell” (2009) on Netflix

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you’re in luck! “Drag Me to Hell” (2009) is available for streaming on the platform. To watch the movie, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan that suits you. Options include:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account

4. Enter your preferred payment method

While the cheapest Netflix plan may include ads during content playback, it offers most movies and TV shows in Full HD quality and allows streaming on two supported devices simultaneously. The Standard plan removes ads entirely and allows for content downloads on two devices, with the additional option to add a non-household member. The Premium plan offers the same benefits for up to four supported devices at a time, including Ultra HD content and the option to add two extra non-household members. Don’t forget, Netflix also supports spatial audio!

Stream “Drag Me to Hell” (2009) via AMC Plus

Alternatively, you can catch “Drag Me to Hell” (2009) on AMC Plus. To access the movie on this streaming platform, follow these simple steps:

1. Go to AMCPlus.com

2. Create a username and password for your account

3. Choose your preferred plan:

– $8.99 per month

– $83.88 per year

If you’re an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you can also add AMC Plus as a channel through your existing Amazon account. Now you can enjoy the spine-tingling horror of “Drag Me to Hell” (2009) from the comfort of your own home!

