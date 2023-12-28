The Rise and Fall of Plastic Surgeon Dr. Roxy

Summary: This article explores the controversial career and downfall of Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, a plastic surgeon known as “Dr. Roxy” who gained fame through live-streaming surgeries on TikTok. While diving into her backstory and education, it becomes evident that Dr. Roxy had a troubled past long before her TikTok fame. Several patients came forward with complaints of botched surgeries, leading to malpractice lawsuits and a support group formed against her. The podcast “Roxy: Rise and Fall of the TikTok Doc” sheds light on these details, uncovering a pattern of negligence. The article also examines the role of social media in contributing to Dr. Roxy’s downfall, as her live-streamed procedures showcased her unprofessional behavior in the operating room.

Dr. Roxy’s Journey to Columbus

Dr. Roxy’s path to central Ohio was a long one, starting from her birth in San Diego in 1978. She pursued her education in Texas, obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University and completing medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch. Following her medical residency at Ohio State University, Dr. Roxy decided to stay in the Columbus area and established her practice, Roxy Plastic Surgery, in 2012.

Prior Experience and Controversies

Before starting her own practice, Dr. Roxy worked as the medical director of breast services at Mount Carmel Health. Patients who underwent surgeries at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s later accused her of negligence and suffered complications. Some patients had to undergo multiple corrective surgeries to fix the mistakes made Dr. Roxy. Incidents like these were not isolated cases, as a support group on Facebook with over 2,500 members has emerged, with many claiming severe complications from procedures performed Dr. Roxy.

The Role of Social Media

Social media played a significant role in the downfall of Dr. Roxy. The Ohio Medical Board built its case against her reviewing the outcomes of three of her patients. The board discovered that surgeries performed Dr. Roxy were live-streamed on social media platforms, revealing unprofessional behavior and negligence in the operating room. Complications, ranging from perforated bowels to infections, were reported these patients. It was these cases that led to the investigation and eventual suspension of Dr. Roxy’s medical license.

The Long Road to Accountability

The first formal complaint against Dr. Roxy received the medical board was in 2017. However, there were earlier indications of her unprofessional conduct, with a caution letter sent to her in 2018 for publishing patient photos on social media without proper consent. It is unclear whether previous complaints triggered investigations the medical board, but the malpractice lawsuits and evidence presented from live-streamed procedures ultimately led to her downfall.

In conclusion, Dr. Roxy’s rise to fame on TikTok was overshadowed a troubled career marred botched surgeries and patient complaints. Her use of social media, rather than boosting her reputation, became her undoing as it exposed her unprofessional behavior. This case serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of prioritizing online popularity over patient care and professional ethics in the medical field.