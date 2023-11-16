Making Sense of Beauty Science: Dr. Michelle Wong and the Power of Communication

Dr. Michelle Wong, the brilliant mind behind the Lab Muffin Beauty Science blog, has become a prominent figure in the world of skincare and beauty. With over a million followers across multiple social media platforms, she has established herself as a trusted authority in beauty science.

Why is it so challenging to find reliable information about the science behind beauty products? According to Dr. Wong, the industry’s gendered nature plays a significant role. People often perceive beauty as frivolous and assume that women aren’t interested in science. However, the issue runs deeper than gender bias. The cosmetics industry has been a closed-off world, with much of the research conducted internally and proprietary.

The lack of transparent peer-reviewed research has given rise to misinformation. Regulations governing cosmetics further complicate matters. If manufacturers claim that a product has a specific effect, it falls under the category of a drug, which limits their marketing advantage. Consequently, valuable research conducted big companies remains hidden from public scrutiny.

Dr. Wong stumbled upon the field of beauty science during her pursuit of a psychology course. Fascinated the impact of attractiveness on emergency care, she began exploring skincare in depth. Starting her blog during her PhD in medicinal chemistry, she quickly realized that there was a significant gap in the availability of information. The advent of social media allowed Dr. Wong to reach a broader audience and satisfy people’s hunger for skincare knowledge.

The challenging aspect of communicating beauty science lies in fighting against rampant misinformation online. Many scientists fail to recognize the difficulty of debunking myths in the age of social media. Dr. Wong emphasizes the importance of not only providing accurate information but also doing it in an engaging manner to counteract shock value tactics employed misinformation spreaders.

To combat misinformation and create an environment of learning, Dr. Wong has collaborated with beauty scientist Jen Novakovich to establish Beauty Scicomm. Their goal is not only to promote effective communication of beauty science but also to support and empower other science communicators in the field.

Dr. Wong’s success can be attributed to her ability to ask intelligent questions and deliver answers without condescension. Despite the challenges and barriers inherent in beauty science, she has constructed a thriving business centered around science communication. Her influence continues to grow, providing the public with a deeper understanding of beauty products and helping them make informed decisions about skincare.

