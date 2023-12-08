New Bill Seeks to Protect Children from Dangerous Social Media Interactions

A new bill, named after Laura Berman’s son who died of fentanyl poisoning after purchasing a fentanyl-laced pill through Snapchat, is calling for social media companies to provide parental access to data about children’s potentially dangerous social media interactions. The bill, known as “Sammy’s Law,” aims to bridge the gap between parents and their children’s social media use. If enacted, it would require social media platforms to allow for third-party software integration that monitors children’s accounts and flags concerning behavior to parents.

Dr. Laura Berman, a relationship therapist and television host, is advocating for the new legislation as she believes it will bring a sense of justice for her son’s death. She expressed her shock that drug dealers were able to access her son through Snapchat without her knowledge, emphasizing the need to save other children from Sammy’s fate.

The bill is currently in the early stages of the legislative process and will need to be voted on both chambers of Congress and signed into law to be enacted.

In addition to pushing for legislative change, Berman and her husband, Sam Chapman, along with other parents, are involved in a lawsuit against Snap Inc., alleging that Snapchat enables drug dealers to reach minors and young adults. Snapchat has expressed their condolences to the family and stated their commitment to working with law enforcement. The company has implemented features and tools to combat drug sales on the platform.

This crisis of dangerous interactions on social media platforms, particularly for minors, has motivated efforts Snapchat to partner with safety-focused nonprofits and educate teens about illegal pill sales. They have also collaborated with parents who have lost children to drug poisoning to provide educational information to schools nationwide.

The proposed legislation, combined with the ongoing efforts of individuals and organizations, seeks to protect children from the risks associated with social media use and prevent further tragedies like Sammy’s death.