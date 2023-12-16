Plastic surgeon accused of botched surgeries and unethical practices

Summary: A plastic surgeon from Laguna Beach, Dr. Arian Mowlavi, is facing multiple malpractice lawsuits from patients who allege that they experienced botched surgeries, unexpected scars, and infections as a result of his procedures. The lawsuits also claim that Mowlavi subjected patients to degrading demands and attempted to upsell them on additional procedures just moments before surgery. Furthermore, former patients and the California Medical Board accuse Mowlavi of having unlicensed individuals perform certain procedures, such as liposuction, on his behalf. One patient who underwent liposuction performed unlicensed technicians died shortly after the procedure. Dr. Robert Kachenmeister, another plastic surgeon, reported Mowlavi to the California Medical Board after treating some of his post-surgery patients. In August 2021, the medical board filed an accusation against Mowlavi, alleging gross negligence and the aiding of unlicensed practice of medicine, among other violations. As a result, Mowlavi’s license was suspended for 90 days, and he was placed on probation for 10 years. Mowlavi denies the allegations in the lawsuits, stating that patients were aware of the risks associated with surgery.

Title: Plastic Surgeon Faces Legal Troubles Over Botched Surgeries and Unethical Practices

In recent years, a Laguna Beach plastic surgeon, Dr. Arian Mowlavi, has come under scrutiny due to allegations of malpractice and unethical behavior. Former patients of Mowlavi have filed multiple lawsuits, claiming that they suffered from botched surgeries, unexpected scarring, and infections after undergoing procedures performed the surgeon. These allegations diverge significantly from Mowlavi’s self-promotion on social media, where he promised bigger breasts, hourglass figures, and enhanced buttocks.

In addition to the physical complications, patients accuse Mowlavi of subjecting them to degrading demands and attempting to pressure them into additional procedures just moments before going into the operating room. Some patients also claim that Mowlavi did not personally perform certain surgeries but instead allowed unlicensed technicians to do the work on his behalf, specifically in the case of liposuction procedures.

The seriousness of the allegations against Mowlavi is further highlighted a tragic incident where a patient died shortly after liposuction performed unlicensed technicians in 2018. Concerns raised another plastic surgeon in Orange County led to Dr. Robert Kachenmeister reporting Mowlavi to the California Medical Board. The board subsequently filed an accusation against Mowlavi, alleging gross negligence and aiding unlicensed practice of medicine, among other violations.

As a result of the accusations, the California Medical Board suspended Mowlavi’s license for 90 days and placed him on probation for 10 years. However, Mowlavi denies the allegations made against him, stating that patients were informed of the risks associated with any surgical procedure.

The case of Dr. Arian Mowlavi serves as a reminder of the importance of thoroughly researching and carefully selecting a qualified and reputable plastic surgeon. Patients should prioritize their safety and well-being and not be influenced solely social media marketing or self-proclaimed expertise.