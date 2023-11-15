Exploring the Global Appeal of South Korean Popular Culture

South Korea’s cultural influence has been spreading rapidly across the globe, challenging the dominance of Western popular culture. The phenomenon known as the Korean Wave, or Hallyu, has turned South Korean TV programs, pop music, video games, and films into major exports, generating billions of dollars in revenue. Dr. Kyong Yoon, a Professor of Cultural Studies at UBC Okanagan, is delving into the factors that drive the popularity of South Korean pop culture and its global circulation.

Unlike countries with larger domestic markets like China and Japan, South Korea had to look beyond its borders to sustain its rapidly growing media and culture industries. Driven the digitization of media and the rise of online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Netflix, South Korea found an opportunity to export its culture effectively. Dr. Yoon believes that technologies like mobile phones and social media have played a crucial role in the success of South Korean content expansion.

As the Principal’s Research Chair in Trans-Pacific Digital Platform Studies at UBC Okanagan, Dr. Yoon aims to explore how digital platforms like YouTube and Netflix are reshaping cultural production, distribution, and consumption. He will examine the relationship between media production, circulation, and consumption within transnational contexts. The growing popularity of non-Western media on global platforms is an unexpected outcome, showcasing the potential for diverse cultural content to reach a wide audience.

One example of the global appeal of South Korean cultural content is the Netflix show “Squid Game,” which resonates with viewers depicting the hardships of competitive capitalist societies. Another phenomenon gaining traction online is mukbang, where viewers watch streamers eat. This seemingly strange concept allows viewers to recreate the social experience of dining with others and indulge in foods they may not be able to enjoy otherwise.

Through his research, Dr. Yoon hopes to contribute to the field of digital platform studies and challenge Western-centric discourses about digital media. He aims to enhance the interdisciplinary research capacities of UBC Okanagan and foster global networks with scholars in the field. Dr. Yoon envisions hosting an international conference on trans-Pacific platform studies, bringing together researchers from around the world to explore the vibrant digital projects in the arts and humanities happening at UBC Okanagan.

