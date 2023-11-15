New Article: The Global Impact of South Korean Pop Culture

South Korean popular culture, known as Hallyu or the Korean Wave, has taken the entertainment world storm in recent years. Through the digital platforms like Netflix and YouTube, South Korean cultural content has gained widespread popularity and global recognition. From popular TV shows like “Squid Game” to viral music acts such as BTS and Blackpink, South Korea’s cultural exports have significantly impacted the global entertainment scene.

Dr. Kyong Yoon, a Professor of Cultural Studies at UBC Okanagan, has dedicated his research to understanding the factors behind the international success of South Korean pop culture. According to Dr. Yoon, South Korea’s ability to export its culture to such a degree is a result of various factors, including the rapid digitization of media and the rise of social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

While South Korea may have a smaller domestic market compared to countries like China and Japan, the country has successfully leveraged digital platforms to reach a global audience. The accessibility of digital media and the ability to share content easily have played a crucial role in the expansion of South Korean cultural content worldwide.

Dr. Yoon’s research also highlights the role of technology in the success of South Korean content expansion. The mobile phone, social media, and video streaming platforms have become key components in the promotion and consumption of South Korean pop culture. These platforms have allowed South Korean content to resonate with audiences worldwide and have contributed to the unexpected international success of non-Western media.

One particular aspect of South Korean culture that has gained immense popularity is mukbang, or “eatcast” videos. These videos feature individuals eating in front of a camera while viewers watch. Mukbang provides a sense of eating together, creating a social experience for those who may be eating alone. It also allows viewers to indulge in the enjoyment of luxury food or satisfy cravings that may not be permitted on their diets.

Dr. Yoon’s research is focused on comprehensively examining how digital platforms reshape cultural production, distribution, and consumption in transnational contexts. By studying platforms like YouTube and Netflix, he aims to contribute to the understanding of these emerging fields and challenge the dominant Western-centric discourses about digital media.

With his Principal’s Research Chair program, Dr. Yoon plans to host an international conference on trans-Pacific platform studies at UBC Okanagan, further enhancing the interdisciplinary research capacities of the university. By exploring the global impact of South Korean pop culture and digital platforms, Dr. Yoon’s work brings fresh insights into the ongoing revolution in the entertainment industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Hallyu or the Korean Wave?

Hallyu refers to the global popularity and spread of South Korean popular culture, including TV shows, music, films, and video games.

Why has South Korean pop culture become so popular globally?

South Korean pop culture has gained popularity globally due to factors such as the rapid digitization of media, the rise of social media platforms, and the accessibility of digital content. Platforms like Netflix and YouTube have allowed South Korean content to reach a broader international audience.

What is the significance of the term “soft power”?

“Soft power” refers to a country’s ability to influence others through its culture, values, and attractiveness rather than through military or economic means. South Korea has effectively utilized its popular culture as a means of developing soft power on the global stage.

What is mukbang?

Mukbang, also known as “eatcast,” is a popular online video phenomenon in which individuals eat in front of a camera while viewers watch. It provides a sense of eating together and allows viewers to indulge in the experience of enjoying different types of food.

How does watching mukbang benefit viewers?

Watching mukbang can help viewers recreate the social aspect of dining with others. It also allows them to experience the enjoyment of luxury food or indulge in cravings that may not be permissible on their diets.

Source: Excerpt from UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies webpage (URL-domain: ok.ubc.ca)