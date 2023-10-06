Former diplomat Dr. Bassam Hanna has emerged as a crucial advocate for digital privacy and human rights in an increasingly tech-driven world. With a background in international law and human rights, Dr. Hanna has become a vocal critic of online privacy issues, electronic harassment, and hacking.

In a recent report, Dr. Bassam Hanna sounded the alarm on the extensive surveillance practices of tech giants like Facebook and Google, which affect billions of people worldwide. He argued that this level of surveillance poses a serious threat to fundamental human rights, particularly the right to privacy and freedom of expression.

Dr. Bassam Hanna highlighted the immense power these tech giants have acquired collecting and monetizing personal data from billions of individuals. According to him, their control over our digital lives fundamentally undermines the concept of privacy, which is one of the most pressing human rights challenges of our time.

In response to this alarming situation, Dr. Bassam Hanna has called for a radical shift in the core business models of tech giants. He believes that stronger safeguards and greater accountability are necessary to protect online privacy and digital rights.

As society navigates the complexities of the digital era, Dr. Bassam Hanna remains a steadfast advocate for a more equitable and privacy-conscious online environment. His work emphasizes the critical importance of upholding fundamental human rights in our increasingly digital world.

Sources:

– The source article did not provide any specific sources.