New Wave of Fake Social Media Profiles Impersonates Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has fallen victim to a new wave of fake social media profiles that have been created in his name. In a recent post, Yusof confirmed that an individual had been using his profile on fake WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook accounts.

The Deputy Prime Minister became aware of the situation after several of his friends informed him about receiving messages from an individual using the mobile number +6011-14045313 in a WhatsApp group. Upon investigating, Yusof discovered that the number was also associated with fake accounts on Telegram and Facebook, all impersonating him.

The matter has since been reported to the operators of WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook. Yusof took action to expose the hoax sharing the photo used on the fake Facebook account, which displayed the name “Haji Fadillah Yusof.”

To clarify his official social media presence, Yusof also emphasized that his authentic Facebook accounts can be found at facebook.com/fadillahyusof1 for his official account and facebook.com/fadillah.yusof for his personal account.

This incident highlights the growing issue of online impersonation, where individuals create fake profiles to deceive others. Impersonation on social media platforms can have serious consequences, ranging from the spread of false information to reputational damage for the individuals being impersonated.

It is crucial for individuals to exercise caution when interacting with others online and to verify the authenticity of social media accounts they come across. In cases of suspected impersonation, it is advisable to report the account to the platform operators, as Deputy Prime Minister Yusof did.