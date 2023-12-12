Decatur Police Department Addresses Incident at Walmart

In a recent statement, the Decatur Police Department (DPD) has addressed an incident that occurred at a local Walmart and was captured on video. The incident took place on December 8th when an off-duty, uniformed police officer working security at the store noticed 29-year-old Marquez Daniel Lewis in the parking lot. Lewis had an active arrest warrant for failure to pay child support.

Despite being informed of the warrant, Lewis remained in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and refused to comply with the officer’s instructions. The situation escalated when the officer broke the window to arrest Lewis, who proceeded to resist arrest and engage in a physical altercation with the officer. Prior to the video circulating online, the officer suffered a fractured orbital bone after being punched Lewis.

During the arrest, Lewis’s mother followed closely behind the officer and began recording the incident with her cell phone. She moved too close to the officer and was ordered to back up. In the process, the officer pushed her back and knocked the phone out of her hand.

With the arrival of a second officer, Lewis was eventually arrested and now faces charges of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, and third-degree criminal mischief. His bond has been set at $15,900. Lewis’s mother, Tonda Rochelle Lewis, was also arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations, with a bond of $300.

Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion addressed the nature of the arrest, emphasizing that refusing to submit to a lawful arrest can result in more severe criminal charges. He stated that if someone believes an arrest is invalid, they should submit to it and pursue legal action afterward. Resisting arrest is not only illegal but also creates a dangerous situation for everyone involved.

The injured officer is currently on paid leave while recovering from his injuries. The DPD will conduct a thorough investigation to determine if the officer followed protocol and training during the incident.