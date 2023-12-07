Public Outcry and Controversy Surround Fire Department Restructuring

A recent fire department restructuring has sparked significant public outcry in Stanley, North Carolina, leaving many residents outraged and seeking answers. The town hall meeting on Monday evening was filled to capacity, with dozens of people who were unable to enter left standing outside.

In the previous council meeting, the board made the decision to restructure the fire department without providing any warning to the top two fire chiefs, leading to their termination. As a result, the entire department was informed that they would need to reapply for their positions, resulting in 31 members choosing to walk off the job.

Although the town did not provide a livestream of the meeting, those left outside were given the opportunity to sign up for the public comment portion of the meeting. However, only six individuals were allowed to participate, representing a group of 13 people who had signed up. Inside the meeting, approximately half of the seats were reserved for friends and family of council members who were being newly sworn in.

During the public comment period, family members of former fire department personnel expressed their support for their loved ones and their frustration with the restructuring decision. The lack of transparency and communication from the town officials was heavily criticized former firefighters who had resigned.

Mayor Steven Denton defended the restructuring decision, citing the potential risk to the town if a disaster were to occur while the former fire chiefs were at their full-time jobs. However, Denton dismissed the personal attacks that had been directed towards him, labeling them as “disgusting.”

Interim chief Gary Hilton reported that the fire department had responded to 35 calls since the restructuring, with an average of seven responders per call. He also mentioned that 20 out of 26 members on staff are state-certified firefighters.

Despite the public outcry and demand for answers, Mayor Denton refused to take questions during the meeting. Afterward, he declined to provide an on-camera interview but mentioned that he had not given the former fire chiefs an advance alert about the restructuring based on the advice of the town attorney.

The controversy surrounding the fire department restructuring in Stanley continues to unfold, with residents and former firefighters still seeking transparency and resolution.