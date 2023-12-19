City and County Collaborate to Address Homelessness Crisis in Los Angeles

In a coordinated effort to tackle the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, city and county authorities have taken action to clear a stretch of road in the southern San Fernando Valley where dozens of RVs had been parked. The RVs, which had been occupying both sides of Forest Lawn Drive near Griffith Park and the Forest Lawn Cemetery, were cleared crews who also removed the items that had accumulated on the adjacent sidewalks.

It is estimated that approximately 40 individuals were living in these RVs. To support them, authorities are offering transitional housing placement and storage options as part of their commitment to addressing Los Angeles’ homeless crisis.

The cleanup operation was the result of collaboration between the city and county departments, including the departments of health and mental health. By pooling their resources and working together, these agencies demonstrated the power of partnerships in combating homelessness.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her satisfaction with the joint efforts. “This work is being done thanks to the power of partnerships,” she stated. Barger emphasized that when the City and County of Los Angeles unite and engage supportive partners, such as those involved in the cleanup operation, they can effectively confront the homelessness crisis. It is possible to undertake this important work with compassion and respect, while also preserving the dignity of those experiencing homelessness.

The recent action serves as a significant step forward in the ongoing effort to address the homeless crisis in Los Angeles. By continuing to leverage joint efforts, prioritize collaboration, and provide support and resources, the city and county can make progress in improving the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness across the region.