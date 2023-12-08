Massive Traffic Jam Ensues as Fallen Power Line Traps Officials

Officials attending a press conference at the new Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division facility were left trapped in their vehicles for nearly two hours on South River Road. The incident occurred when a large excavation vehicle knocked down a utility pole and a power line near the bridge. The resulting traffic backup caused major delays along the roadway. County Executive Mark Hackel expressed his frustration, calling the situation a “nightmare.”

Various public figures and media representatives were among those trapped. The list included County Commissioner Joe Romano, Commissioner Jim Perna, Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller, Clerk Anthony Forlini, Treasurer Larry Rocca, and officials from New Baltimore and Harrison Township. Notably, the vehicle belonging to an 88-year-old resident in the area was on the other side, forcing him to walk home.

Fortunately, a DTE crew was eventually able to stabilize the pole and line, allowing traffic to resume shortly before 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Hackel raised concerns about the presence of such a large vehicle on the roadway and questioned whether the necessary permits were obtained.

Furthermore, businesses in the area and local residents were also impacted the incident. Employees were unable to leave their workplaces, while residents found themselves unable to return home. Hackel highlighted the disruption caused the fallen power line and expressed his hope for better communication and coordination in the future to prevent incidents like these.