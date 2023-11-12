Get Ready for the Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals this Black Friday

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner or planning to become one, Black Friday is the perfect time to expand your game library. With exclusive games often discounted to their lowest prices, the upcoming Black Friday 2023 promises great deals for Nintendo Switch enthusiasts. Nintendo has already revealed a lineup of official Black Friday deals that will be available at major retailers. However, the good news is that you don’t have to wait until the end of the month to start saving on Nintendo Switch games. A variety of Switch exclusives are already on sale for $40 or less.

From iconic Nintendo staples to brand new releases, there is something for everyone. Immerse yourself in the magical world of The Legend of Zelda with discounted prices on several titles, including the highly acclaimed 2023 smash hit, Tears of the Kingdom. And of course, no Nintendo Switch games roundup would be complete without the ever-popular plumber, Mario. Whether you prefer classic Super Mario platformers or engaging in Mario sports games, there’s a diverse range of deals awaiting you.

Among the standout offers this Black Friday is the Super Mario Party Joy-Con bundle. As part of Nintendo’s official Black Friday lineup, you can snag the hit party game along with a pair of vibrant red and blue Joy-Con controllers for only $100. This offer is available now, so you don’t have to wait.

If you’re in the market for a new Nintendo Switch console, bundle deals will be up for grabs. Look out for the Mario Kart holiday bundle, which includes the console and the popular kart-racing game, all for $300. Additionally, there are also bundle options with Animal Crossing and the upcoming Super Smash Bros. OLED version.

Whether you need additional controllers or other accessories, there will also be discounts available on Nintendo Switch accessories. Keep an eye out for the best Nintendo Switch controller deals, including Hori’s Split Pad Pro and Split Pad Compact, perfect for gaming on the go. 8BitDo controllers are also worth considering as they are known for being some of the best third-party controllers available.

Get ready for an exciting Black Friday filled with exclusive Nintendo Switch game deals. Start building your dream game collection and take advantage of the discounts and bundles the holiday season has to offer. Happy gaming!

FAQ

1. When is the best time to find deals on Nintendo Switch games?

Black Friday is the ideal time to snag great deals on Nintendo Switch games, with exclusive titles often offered at their lowest prices.

2. Are there any early discounts available?

Yes, several Nintendo Switch exclusives are already on sale for $40 or less, giving you a head start on saving.

3. Can you recommend any upcoming game deals to look out for?

Starting November 19, select Switch exclusives will be discounted $20-$30. Keep an eye out for these offers in addition to the current early deals.

4. Are there any console bundle deals available?

Yes, this Black Friday offers bundle deals for Nintendo Switch consoles, including options with popular games like Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, and Super Smash Bros. OLED version.

5. Will there be discounts on controllers and accessories?

Absolutely. You can expect discounts on Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories. Look out for deals on Hori’s Split Pad Pro and Split Pad Compact, as well as 8BitDo controllers, known for their quality and compatibility with the Switch.