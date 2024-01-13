Flash Floods in Northwestern Colombia Claim Lives

At least 33 individuals lost their lives in a devastating landslide caused heavy rainfall in northwestern Colombia, according to local authorities. The tragic incident occurred on Friday afternoon, engulfing a major roadway that connects the cities of Quibdo and Medellin in the province of Choco. Numerous cars were buried under the mud, while dozens of people sustained injuries and others remain missing.

Efforts to rescue survivors and recover bodies have been underway since the landslide. A specialized rescue team from the Colombian police has been tirelessly working to navigate the challenging conditions and provide assistance to those affected. As of early Saturday, 17 bodies were transported to Medellin and three of them were identified through forensic examination.

The harsh terrain and road closures have posed significant challenges for rescue crews and firefighters, who are struggling to reach the hardest-hit area. Additional support in the form of 50 soldiers has been deployed, as images released the army show mud-covered individuals trudging through swampy terrain.

President Gustavo Petro expressed his condolences and assured the province of Choco that all available help is being sent to cope with this devastating tragedy. The landslide in Choco follows more than 24 hours of intense rainfall, exacerbating the risk of such incidents in an area known for its vast tropical forest and proximity to the Pacific Ocean.

Considering Colombia’s overall period of drought, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Studies has issued warnings about the potential for heavy rains in the Amazon region and several departments bordering the Pacific. While the government has been working to address natural disaster risks, recent events highlight the urgency of implementing preventative measures and bolstering emergency response capabilities.