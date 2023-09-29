Bomb attacks in Pakistan kill dozens

Over 50 people were killed and many others injured in bomb attacks in two provinces of Pakistan. In the southwestern province of Balochistan, a powerful bomb exploded near a mosque in Mastung city where people were gathering to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it is believed to have been carried out suicide bombers.

Later in the day, at least five people were killed and more than 10 were injured in a separate attack in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Two attackers attempted to enter a police station in Hangu city but were fired upon police. One of the attackers blew himself up at the gate, while the other managed to enter a nearby mosque before being apprehended.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistan Taliban, denied responsibility for both attacks. The Pakistan Taliban issued a statement condemning the bombings, calling the loss of life “tragic.” The group stated that targeting mosques, schools, and public gatherings is not part of their goals.

There has been a dramatic increase in violent attacks in Pakistan, with more than 300 attacks being carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year alone. Pakistan has accused neighboring Afghanistan of providing safe havens for fighters who launch attacks on Pakistan. Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government has denied these allegations.

Experts believe that the attack in Mastung was likely carried out the Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP), while the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) has a stronger presence in the Hangu district. The ISKP has previously claimed responsibility for attacks in Pakistan. These attacks are seen as part of the ISPP and ISKP’s battle for survival and their attempt to maintain a presence in the region.

The bombings come at a time of economic uncertainty and political instability in Pakistan. The country is scheduled to hold general elections in January 2024, and there are concerns that ISIS and its affiliates could disrupt the election activities in select areas. While the primary threat in Pakistan has been the Pakistan Taliban, ISIS is increasingly becoming a problem for the country.

Definitions:

– Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP): Also known as the Pakistan Taliban, it is an outlawed group in Pakistan that has been responsible for numerous attacks.

– Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP): A regional branch of ISIS operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

– Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP): Another regional branch of ISIS operating primarily in Pakistan.

– Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS): An Islamabad-based research organization focused on peace and security issues.

– Taliban: A militant group that emerged in Afghanistan in the 1990s and has been involved in the Afghan conflict.

