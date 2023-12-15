New Coffee Shop in Elmira Closes Temporarily Due to Permit Issues

A popular new coffee shop in downtown Elmira, Elmira RISE, has temporarily closed its doors due to permit issues. The coffee shop, which had just celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony five days prior, was operating without an occupancy permit inside the building it shared with Downtown Grind.

The property owner of the building, Seth Adams of Warnersway Real Estate and Property Management, revealed that Elmira RISE had been operating without his knowledge. Adams stated that the owner of Downtown Grind was also unaware of the situation.

According to the owner of Elmira RISE, Matthew Gutwillig, the plan was for the coffee shop to have a short-term arrangement with Downtown Grind before finding a permanent location elsewhere. Gutwillig confirmed that Elmira RISE is actively searching for a new location and expects to return soon.

Although attempts were made to contact Elmira Code Enforcement to clarify the permit situation, no response was received. However, Jonathan Keough, Chemung County’s environmental health director, disclosed that Elmira RISE had requested the removal of its food permit from the location. If the coffee shop were to open in another spot, it would need to obtain a new permit.

In the meantime, Downtown Grind, which had recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, has put up a “For Sale” sign on its storefront. The owner of the establishment is reportedly looking to sell the business, with hopes of a potential comeback in the future.

While the exact timeline for Elmira RISE’s return remains uncertain, the coffee shop’s loyal customers can keep an eye on its Facebook page for updates on its search for a new space. Until then, coffee lovers in Elmira will have to find alternative options to satisfy their caffeine cravings.