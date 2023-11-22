Downing Street’s Emoji Mishap Sparks Social Media Backlash

A recent post on the official Downing Street Instagram account has caused quite a stir on social media. The post, which was originally about a Northern Ireland business reception, featured an Irish tricolour flag emoji at the end of the caption. However, the inclusion of the flag quickly caught the attention of users, leading to a swift edit the Downing Street account.

The post, now devoid of the Republic of Ireland flag emoji, highlighted the celebration of Northern Irish culture and the showcase of the region’s finest products at Downing Street. While the intention behind the post was positive, the accidental use of the wrong flag sparked a flurry of responses from social media users.

Many users took the opportunity to poke fun at the apparent mistake made the government. One user humorously commented, “Literally the government of the country, not knowing the flag of the country.” Another user expressed embarrassment on behalf of Downing Street, simply stating, “Wrong flag. How embarrassing.”

In light of the backlash, the Cabinet Office has been contacted for a response. It remains to be seen how they will address the situation and reassure the public that such errors will be avoided in the future.

FAQ

Why did Downing Street edit their Instagram post?

Downing Street edited their Instagram post after users pointed out that an incorrect flag emoji had been used.

What was the mistake in the original post?

The original post included an emoji of the Republic of Ireland flag instead of the flag of Northern Ireland.

Did Downing Street respond to the backlash?

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for a response, but it is not yet known how they will address the situation.