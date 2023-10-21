Downey Defeats Mayfair in Gateway League Game

Downey High School’s football team secured a 49-14 victory against Mayfair High School in a Gateway League game. The sophomore quarterback, Oscar Rios, played a significant role, accounting for three total touchdowns. Rios threw for 173 yards and had two passing touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.

The game started with a strong run-heavy drive Downey, with senior running back Victor Morales leading the way. Morales carried the ball four consecutive times, and his longest rush was for 68 yards, taking them to the Monsoons’ 3-yard line. Morales then scored the first touchdown of the game plowing through the Mayfair defense. Downey took an early 7-0 lead.

Sophomore linebacker Aidan Gomez intercepted a pass from Mayfair’s quarterback, Jeremiah Calvin, and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. This extended Downey’s lead to 14-0 in the first quarter.

Mayfair responded with a touchdown of their own, as Calvin scrambled and connected with sophomore wide receiver Aidan Sullivan for an 11-yard pass. Downey led 14-7 with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter.

Calvin left the game early due to a lower leg injury, finishing with 105 passing yards and one touchdown.

Downey continued to dominate, with Rios scoring an 11-yard rushing touchdown to extend their lead to 21-7.

Mayfair took advantage of a fake punt Downey, gaining possession on the 3-yard line and junior running back Louis Johnson scored a touchdown to trail 21-14 with 11:35 left in the first half.

Downey quickly responded with a 4-yard touchdown run Morales, leading 28-14 with 8:22 remaining in the half.

Just before halftime, Rios threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Oscar Aguilar. The Vikings led 35-14 with 1:32 left on the clock.

Downey’s starters scored one more touchdown before leaving the game, with Rios throwing a 3-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Damani Porras. The score was now 42-14 with 7:06 left in the third quarter.

Downey will be hosting La Mirada in their next game, while Mayfair is set to play against Norwalk.

