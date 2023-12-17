New Legislation Expected to Address Concerns Over Social Media Impact on Young People

A review of evidence regarding the impact of social media sites on the wellbeing of young people is set to begin early next year, potentially resulting in new regulations for the sector. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden confirmed that the government is considering social media restrictions for individuals under 16 years old. While no formal announcements have been made, Dowden acknowledged the concerns of parents regarding the harms of social media and emphasized the need to protect children online.

The proposed ban on certain age groups using social media platforms raises questions about its feasibility and enforcement. It remains uncertain how such a ban would be implemented effectively. As part of the consultation, major tech firms are likely to be called upon to elucidate how their existing security measures protect young teens from online harm. This could prompt them to strengthen their online security tools in response to the potential threat of a blanket ban.

Critics argue that banning specific age groups may be overly simplistic and call for a more nuanced approach. However, some believe that the prospect of a blanket ban could incentivize larger tech companies to enhance their online security measures. Dowden acknowledged that a ban may seem “unconservative” but stressed the importance of protecting children online. The introduction of increased parental control mechanisms may offer a compromise, satisfying both companies and parents.

The approaching general election may impact the timeline for legislation, as attention is diverted towards campaigning. As a result, there may be less time available for the formalization of new regulations and increased parental control measures. Nonetheless, the government’s intention to address concerns over the impact of social media on young people signals a potential change in the coming year.