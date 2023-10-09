Top Stocks to Watch: UnitedHealth, Arista Networks, CME Group, Meta Platforms

In today’s stock market, several stocks are showing promise and are worth keeping an eye on. Among the top contenders are UnitedHealth, Arista Networks, CME Group, and Meta Platforms.

UnitedHealth, a leading company in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, is currently in or near a buy zone. Their strong performance and leadership in the healthcare industry make them an attractive investment option.

Arista Networks, listed on IBD’s Leaderboard, is another stock worth watching. The company specializes in cloud networking solutions and has shown consistent growth. Investors should consider Arista Networks as a potential addition to their portfolio.

CME Group, a leading futures exchange, is also showing promise. They operate multiple exchanges and are a key player in the global derivatives market. Trading near a buy zone, CME Group offers investors an opportunity to profit from their strong market position.

Lastly, Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, is an important stock to keep an eye on. As a social media giant, Meta Platforms continues to dominate the industry. With their strong user base and ongoing innovations, they remain a key player in the digital advertising space.

To stay updated on the latest market trends and investment opportunities, make sure to read IBD’s The Big Picture column. It provides valuable insights and analysis to help investors navigate the ever-changing stock market.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: A stock market index that tracks the stock prices of 30 large, publicly-owned companies.

IBD Leaderboard: A list of top-performing stocks identified Investors Business Daily (IBD) based on their proprietary stock ranking system.

Futures Exchange: A marketplace where futures contracts are bought and sold.

Derivatives Market: A financial market where financial instruments, such as futures contracts and options, are traded.

Sources: This information is based on analysis and insights from Investors Business Daily (IBD).