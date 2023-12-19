Nasdaq Surges while Small Caps Struggle

The Nasdaq composite continued its winning streak, outperforming the other major indexes with a solid 0.6% increase. Setting another 52-week high, the technology-heavy index showed no signs of slowing down. One notable gainer on the Nasdaq was Costco Wholesale, which added to its impressive gains with a 3.4% jump following a 4.5% increase on Friday. The surge in Nasdaq stocks marked eight consecutive days of rallies.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also made strong gains, inching closer to its all-time high as it rose 0.5%. Etsy was a standout performer, experiencing a 4.7% increase. Among the S&P 500 sectors, communication services and consumer staples performed the best, while real estate and utilities lagged behind.

Unfortunately, small-cap stocks struggled to keep up with the broader market. The Russell 2000 closed slightly lower, continuing its recent underperformance. On the other hand, growth stocks, represented the Innovator IBD 50 ETF, outperformed with a 1% gain.

Moving on to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it lagged behind the other major indexes, barely scraping together a small gain. Procter & Gamble emerged as the top performer, rising nearly 1.5%. However, Boeing and Goldman Sachs had a tough session, with both stocks seeing losses of 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

In the world of big-name investors, Cathie Wood made some notable moves. Wood’s Ark Invest purchased a significant amount of Pinterest stock, while also selling shares of Coinbase Global and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust across her three funds. The decision to buy an extended stock like Pinterest comes with its risks, as the stock remains considerably above its moving averages and recent buy points.

In other news, Adobe stock saw a boost after canceling its multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Figma. Despite a $1 billion termination fee, investors reacted positively to the news, resulting in a 2.5% increase for Adobe.

Among the Magnificent Seven stocks, Meta Platforms and Amazon.com saw the most impressive gains, rising 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. Microsoft also performed well with a 0.5% increase, while Apple lagged behind with a 0.9% decline.

Outside of the Dow Jones index, Netflix broke out of a consolidation pattern, signaling a potential buying opportunity. Urban Outfitters and Commvault Systems also showed strength, testing entry points and ending the day in buy zones.

Overall, the market showed resilience with strong performances from tech stocks and key players, while small caps struggled to keep up. Investors continue to monitor the ever-changing market dynamics for new opportunities and potential risks.