New House Speaker Elected, Market Reacts with Momentary Rise

On Wednesday, Representative Mike Johnson from Louisiana emerged as the victor in the vote to become the new House Speaker, replacing Kevin McCarthy. Johnson secured more than the required number of votes, effectively ending the stalemate for the Speaker position. The news of his victory briefly caused an uptick in the stock indexes.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was scheduled to give a speech at the Moynihan Lecture in Social Science and Public Policy in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon. The persistent deficit has kept bond yields elevated, prompting traders to closely monitor Powell’s remarks. However, due to the upcoming November 1 meeting and the Fed’s blackout period, Powell did not discuss monetary policy. Market speculators anticipate that interest rates will remain unchanged in November, based on the CME FedWatch Tool.

Investors eagerly await the release of the Personal Consumption and Outlays report for September on Friday. Of particular importance is the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which serves as the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. It is expected to taper to 3.7% on an annual basis, slightly lower than August’s 3.9% figure, according to Econoday.

In today’s stock market, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq faced significant declines. The S&P 500 experienced a 1.4% drop, while the Nasdaq slid even further with a 2.4% decrease. The Nasdaq’s fall also brings it dangerously close to dipping below its 200-day moving average.

On Wednesday, trading volume on the New York Stock Exchange was higher compared to Tuesday, while the Nasdaq saw lower trading volume. Decliners outnumbered advancers a significant margin on both major exchanges, with a ratio of almost 3-to-1.

Other notable movements included the underperformance of the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell 1.7%. Additionally, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) dropped over 2% below its 50-day moving average.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield experienced an 11-basis point increase, reaching 4.95%. This rise seemed to have a negative impact on stocks.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices saw an increase of more than 1.5%, reaching $85.31 per barrel.

The stock market observed various developments among Dow Jones stocks. Boeing (BA) reported continuing losses and slowing sales in the third quarter, causing the aircraft manufacturer’s stock to reverse its earlier gains. However, BA stock maintained its cash flow targets for the year. Conversely, Microsoft saw a nearly 3% rise in its stock value following a successful quarter, during which cloud computing contributed significantly to sales. Visa (V) also experienced a rebound, surpassing its 200-day moving average, thanks to a strong fiscal fourth-quarter report that highlighted a surge in cross-border transactions.

In terms of notable earnings movers outside of the Dow Jones, Google’s parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL), faced a sharp decline of almost 10% after releasing its earnings report. Despite an 11% revenue increase to $77 billion and a 46% rise in earnings to $1.55 per share, Google Cloud’s revenue of $8.41 billion missed analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Analyst Justin Patterson noted that Google Cloud appeared to have lost market share to Microsoft Azure.

T-Mobile (TMUS) tried to reclaim its 200-day moving average but ultimately closed below it. Although the wireless telecom company exceeded earnings expectations due to a surge in subscriptions, its revenue fell short. Snap (SNAP) also experienced a sudden reversal after announcing its Q3 results, giving back its early gains. While both sales and earnings rose for Snap, the stock likely dropped as a result of the company’s note about pausing some ad campaigns on Snapchat during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Meta Platforms (META), an IBD 50 stock and Leaderboard holding, reported earnings after the market closed and experienced a 3.5% surge in after-hours trading. The stock is currently testing its 50-day moving average and has moved above that level after hours.

In a surprising turn of events, new home sales exceeded expectations rising to 759,000 in September. This surpassed both the consensus estimate of 685,000 and the revised figure of 676,000 for August.

