Dove and Ogilvy UK Win Social Media Category at The Drum Awards for PR

Dove and Ogilvy UK have been recognized for their outstanding work in the Social Media category, receiving the prestigious Chair Award at The Drum Awards for PR. This award-winning campaign showcases Dove’s commitment to redefining beauty standards and promoting positive body image.

In an era where social media filters have become a common tool for enhancing our online appearance, Dove saw an opportunity to make a powerful statement. Recognizing the potential dangers of face-altering augmented reality filters, the team devised a creative solution to challenge the harmful impact of these filters.

Through the #TurnYourBack campaign, Dove called upon individuals to take a stand against the “Bold Glamour” TikTok filter, which had gained significant popularity. The idea was simple yet compelling: the only way to avoid distortion caused the filter was to turn away from the camera and not let it “see” your face.

To amplify the campaign’s reach, Dove enlisted the support of 68 influencers, including renowned actor Gabrielle Union, who took the message to The Oscars turning her back on the red carpet. This rapid response, multi-channel media strategy garnered immense attention, resulting in over 1 billion in earned media.

The impact of the campaign was not limited to media coverage alone. It also led to a notable increase in brand consideration and purchase intent in both the UK and the US. Additionally, a leading influencer agency publicly condemned the “Bold Glamour” filter, further highlighting the success of Dove’s initiative.

By winning the Social Media category at The Drum Awards for PR, Dove and Ogilvy UK have exemplified their dedication to promoting genuine beauty and uplifting individuals’ confidence. This campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the influence that brands can have in shaping societal perceptions and encouraging positive self-image.