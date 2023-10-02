Douglas County Considers Investment to Address Contamination on County-Owned Property

Douglas County officials in Wisconsin are exploring the option of making a small investment to alleviate the cost of cleaning up contamination on a county-owned property in Foxboro. The property, formerly known as Dave’s Place, previously housed a store, post office, and gas station but now only abandoned buildings remain. Over the summer, the county removed two underground storage tanks, which revealed potential contamination on the site.

County Clerk Kaci Lundgren informed the Land and Development Committee on September 26 that the contamination had been reported to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). She also revealed that discussions had taken place with representatives from the DNR and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation regarding potential grant opportunities to fund the cleanup.

Lundgren highlighted two potential sources of funds for the cleanup: the Wisconsin Assessment Monies grant provided the DNR, and the Site Assessment/Brownfields Grant offered the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The DNR grant is fully funded the state, while the brownfields grant is 80% funded. Lundgren suggested that a portion of the DNR grant could be used to cover the county’s share of the brownfields grant.

Lundgren emphasized her intention to use no county funds for the future cleanup of the property, with a focus on ensuring that it becomes environmentally safe and ready for future owners. In an effort to secure additional remediation funds, Lundgren proposed conducting an asbestos assessment on the property and requested the committee’s approval to spend $770 for this purpose. The committee agreed and authorized Lundgren to apply for both grants. If any additional county funds are required, Lundgren will seek reconsideration from the committee.

The proposal will be considered the county board on October 19.

