Douglas County Provides Subsidized Well-Water Testing for Residents

The Douglas County Land Conservation Department is offering subsidized well-water testing as part of a groundwater quality sampling program. The program aims to educate residents in Douglas County about the safety of their drinking water and create a countywide water quality report. The testing will include bacteria, nitrates, and a complete metals package, valued at $117, but available to residents for only $20.

This program is open to landowners and renters who utilize a private well in Douglas County. Sample kits are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to registered landowners. Participants can pick up a testing kit from the Land Conservation Office at the Douglas County Courthouse in Superior during the second week of November. Samples must be collected on November 13th and dropped off the same day at either the courthouse in Superior or the Douglas County Forestry Department in Solon Springs.

To further assist residents, a public information session will be held in December to provide well care advice and interpretation of individual water test results. All landowners interested in testing their well must register November 2nd on the Douglas County website or calling 715-395-7266.

This initiative the Douglas County Land Conservation Department is an important step in ensuring the safety of drinking water for residents. By providing subsidized well-water testing and educational resources, the program will help raise awareness about water quality in the county and encourage efforts to maintain and improve it.

Source: Douglas County Land Conservation Department (via Superior Telegram)