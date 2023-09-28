Douglas County Land and Development Committee Investigating Potential Breach of Contract

The Douglas County Land and Development Committee has instructed its corporation counsel’s office to examine whether there has been a breach of contract with the Head of the Lakes Management Group, which is responsible for managing the Rick Gondik Speedway in Superior. The committee is concerned that the group has failed to provide the required quarterly financial reports since August 2020.

According to the agreement, the Head of the Lakes Management Group is obligated to submit quarterly reports that outline the speedway’s profits and losses. They are also required to provide an annual report prepared a certified public accountant detailing the previous year’s operations. However, County Clerk Kaci Lundgren has been unable to locate any subsequent reports since August 2020, despite one report being found.

Efforts to contact the chairman of the management group, Josef Stariha, have been unsuccessful. Lundgren sent a letter inviting Stariha to attend the committee’s meeting on September 26th, but he did not show up. Supervisor Scott Luostari expressed concern about Stariha’s availability, stating that it has been a significant amount of time since they last received any communication from him.

Supervisor Charlie Glazman raised the idea of considering the agreement null and void, allowing the county to seek proposals for future operations. Carolyn Pierce, corporation counsel, stated that she would review the contract to ascertain if there has been a breach. Based on the available information, Pierce believes that a breach is likely to have occurred.

Supervisor Alan Jaques emphasized the need to determine if there has been a breach promptly, as preparations for the upcoming racing season take time. To address the situation, Jaques put forward a motion to direct Pierce’s office to investigate the possible breach of contract. The committee unanimously approved the motion.

In conclusion, the Douglas County Land and Development Committee is taking action to investigate a potential breach of contract the Head of the Lakes Management Group, which is responsible for managing the Rick Gondik Speedway. The committee is concerned about the group’s failure to submit quarterly financial reports and is working to determine the next steps in resolving the situation.

Source: Shelley Nelson – Duluth Media Group, 2021