Douglas County Tax Deed Notices

This article provides a list of properties for which the time for redemption of lands has expired. The properties listed are subject to a “tax sale” for the 2020 taxes. The notice includes various town, village, and city lots located in Douglas County, Wisconsin.

The properties listed include PT NE SE 5-47-14, LYG E & S of RR 529.62, PT NE SE, W-225′, EX R/W EX PT LYG E & S of R/W 5-47-14, NW SE 5-47-14, SE SE 5-47-14, NE NW, EX RY 9-47-14, NW NW 9-47-14, N1/2 N-1/2 SW NE 25-48-14 DESC 398 RP 282 EX PCL TO HWY (.05A), W-100′ OF GOV’T LOT 6, 27-43-13 (100′ WF), W-1/2 W-1/2 N-1/2 NW SE 30-47-10, LOT 1 CSM #1207, VOL 9 PGS 47-8, PT GOV’T LOT 4 36-47-11, LOTS 17-21 INCL, BLK 13, WEYERHAEUSER & RUTLEDGE ADD 35-47-11, LOT 2, BLK 16, WEYERHAEUSER & RUTLEDGE 2ND ADD 35-47-11, LOT 4, BLK 12, OLIVER INDUSTRIAL CENTER 7-48-14, PT LOT 3, SUBD NW-1/4, 6-47-11; COM SW CNR, E-720′ TO E LN POB, TH N-125′, TH W-75′, TH S-125′, TH E-75′ TO POB, LOT 15 & THE E-10′ LOT 16, BLK 10 WATERBURYS 3RD ADD TO WHITE BIRCH 25-45-12, LOTS 1 & 2, BLK 5, WATERBURY’S 2ND ADD TO WHITE BIRCH 25-45-12, W 3RD ST LOT 213, W 5TH ST LOT 299, W 8TH ST LOTS 240, 242, 244 & 246, W 10TH ST LOT 315, WEST 5TH ST LOTS 362 & 364, WEST 5TH ST LOTS 393 & 395, W 11TH ST SE’LY 70 FT OF NW’LY 175 FT OF NW 1/4 OF BLK 26, VOGEL PARK ADD TO WEST SUPERIOR LOTS 20 & 21 BL 2, LOTS 10 THROUGH SIXTEEN INCLUSIVE, BLOCK SEVENTEEN, LOTS SEVENTEEN, EIGHTEEN, NINETEEN AND TWENTY, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY 133.87 FEET OF LOTS EIGHTEEN, NINETEEN AND TWENTY, N-25′ OF S-50′ LOTS 1-2-3 BLK 97, LOT 25, BL. 104, LOTS 15 & 16 BLOCK 121, LOT 20, BL 171, LOT 19 BLK 173, LOT 16 BL 189, LOTS 22 & 23 BL 189, E 1/2 LOTS 4, 5 & 6, BLK 7, LOTS 20 & 21, BL 7.

