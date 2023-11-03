Douglas County Real Estate Sale Provides Opportunities for Property Acquisition

Introduction

The Douglas County Clerk’s Office has announced the upcoming sale of several parcels of land in Douglas County, Wisconsin. Interested buyers will have the opportunity to bid on these properties, each with its own unique potential and minimum bid amount.

The Bidding Process

To participate in the bidding process, potential buyers must obtain an official bid blank from the County Clerk’s Office. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The bids will be opened at 3:00 p.m. on the same day at the Government Center, Room 201.

Conditions of Bid/Sale

Bidders must adhere to the following conditions for all Douglas County land bids and sales:

– Bids must meet or exceed the minimum bid amount specified for each parcel.

– Payment must be made in the form of a certified cashier’s check or money order payable to the Douglas County Clerk.

– The full bid amount or a 25% down payment must accompany the bid, depending on the bid amount.

– Failure to pay the remaining amount the subsequent County Board meeting will lead to non-approval of the sale, and the down payment will not be refunded.

– The Land and Development Committee reserves the right to reject any bids or choose the most advantageous bid for Douglas County based on various criteria, including dollar value, prospective use of the property, and prior ownership.

Potential Opportunities

The vacant city bid (Bid 23-23) offers an opportunity for suburban apartment residential development. Parcel numbers and complete legal descriptions are available at the County Clerk’s Office. The minimum bid amount for this parcel is set at $240,000.

The vacant rural bid (Bid 24-23) consists of a portion of land in the Town of Hawthorne perfect for forestry purposes. The SE1/4 of SW1/4, located east of State Highway 53, is available for a minimum bid amount of $1,000.

Additionally, bid 25-23 presents potential for residential development in the East Superior 1st Division of the Town of Parkland. The minimum bid amount for this parcel, comprising multiple lots, is $5,000.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I participate in the bidding process for these properties?

A: To participate in the bidding process, you will need to obtain an official bid blank from the Douglas County Clerk’s Office and submit your sealed bid the specified deadline.

Q: Are there any restrictions on the use of the properties?

A: It is the responsibility of the bidder to ensure that their proposed use of the property complies with all zoning ordinances, wetland laws, and other relevant regulations. Douglas County does not guarantee that a proposed use will be allowable.

Q: What happens if I want to withdraw my bid?

A: If you wish to withdraw your bid, you must make a request to the Land and Development Committee, providing sufficient reasons. A withdrawal penalty of 10% of the bid amount (minimum $100.00; maximum $2,000.00) will be retained the county.

Conclusion

The Douglas County real estate sale offers a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire properties in various locations with different zoning designations. Prospective buyers should thoroughly review the bid conditions and consider the potential use and development opportunities presented each parcel. For a complete list of available real estate and parcel locations, please visit the Douglas County website. Don’t miss out on this chance to acquire property in Douglas County!