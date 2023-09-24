Boys of the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp on the Little Brule Outshine Paul Bunyan with Monumental Achievements

In 1933, a group of young boys from the civilian conservation corps camp on the Little Brule have been making incredible achievements that even rival the legendary Paul Bunyan. With a hundred and sixty members, including officers, from Company 629, these boys have been working tirelessly for three months in the Brule country.

Their hard work has transformed the landscape into a picturesque paradise, surpassing the works of old Paul and his shanty gang. They have cleared brush, built infrastructure, and improved the overall environment, making the area perfect for picnickers.

Fire Causes $50,000 in Damages to Downtown Buildings in Superior

In 1958, a fire broke out in downtown Superior, causing significant damage to four buildings. Fire department investigators and juvenile officers launched a search to find the children responsible for starting the fire.

The blaze, estimated to have caused $50,000 in damages, led to five firefighters getting injured while battling the flames. Additionally, a Superior woman, Mrs. Amy Fortune, suffered a minor heart attack when her residence’s roof began smoldering.

An investigation revealed that the fire originated between two buildings on Belknap Street. It was suspected that children playing with matches had started a fire beneath an oil tank. The fire then spread, causing the oil to erupt into flames.

Sources:

– Source 1: [insert source description]

– Source 2: [insert source description]