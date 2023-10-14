Famous ‘Snookums’ of Film Now a Student at Teachers College

Earl Wallman, better known as “Snookums” from his role in various films, is now a student at Teachers College. Despite his fame, few people in Superior have had the opportunity to see him due to his modesty. At 21 years old, Wallman is a young man, very different from the overgrown baby he played in movies. Standing at just three feet, nine inches tall and weighing 50 pounds, he has a perfect understanding of the world behind the footlights.

Wallman appeared in well-known productions such as “Sonny Boy” and “Say It With Songs,” where he created a unique character that earned him recognition throughout the country as the cigar-smoking baby. He even had the privilege of playing in some Lon Chaney pictures. After leaving the movies three years ago, Wallman has been living in Superior. He attended East High School and gained prominence as a local orator.

In a photograph, we can see Wallman with his brother, Marvin, who is three years younger. It seems that Wallman’s career in film has not affected his down-to-earth personality and commitment to his education.

Fire Threatens Gordon, Students Help Carry River Water

A fire broke out in the rear upstairs room of the Fred Bost home on Friday afternoon in Gordon. Fanned a high west wind, the fire quickly spread to three other small buildings, posing a threat to the entire town. The flames engulfed the Bost home, the Ray Smith home, the Frank Moore home, and the Harry Cosgrove restaurant on the main street. The combined Lawler store and post office, as well as the town hall, were in great danger.

As a result, students from Gordon High School were let out for the afternoon and joined volunteers in carrying river water to fight the fire. Despite the initial danger, the small fires on the roofs of the Lawler store and post office were successfully extinguished the efforts of the volunteers. Thanks to their dedication and quick response, the entire town of Gordon was saved from the devastating effects of the fire.

Source: Superior Telegram (October 13, 1933)

