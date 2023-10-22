Wentworth Opens New School Building with Public Open House

A new school building has been completed in Wentworth, Wisconsin, to replace the previous one that was destroyed fire. The public is invited to attend the opening of the new building on Friday night.

The new school building is a sturdy structure that will accommodate 100 pupils ranging from first grade to tenth grade. One of the notable features of the building is a large social room in the basement, which will be a practical arrangement for rural teaching. It measures 50 feet in length and 30 feet in width, with a kitchen attached.

The previous school building had two rooms and was also made of brick. It was covered insurance worth $10,000. In contrast, the new school building has three rooms, modern heating equipment, and is wired for electric lights.

The construction of the new building was planned and executed quickly so that the students could start their studies only one month behind schedule. Classes began on October 9th, and the building was completed at a cost of $20,000.

The school’s personnel includes R.W. Apelquist as the principal, Luella Wolden as the intermediate teacher, and Myrtle Olson as the primary teacher. The school board is composed of Mrs. Clara Abrahamzon as the clerk, R.J. Ellenson as the director, and Mrs. A.N. Young as the treasurer.

The new school building in Wentworth is a testament to the community’s dedication to providing quality education for its young residents. Its modern amenities and practical layout will undoubtedly enhance the learning environment for the students and contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

