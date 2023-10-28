New Strategies for Farm Strikes in Douglas County

Farmers in Douglas County are planning to join a state and national farm strike, scheduled to officially commence at midnight on Saturday. The Douglas County Farm Holiday association recently voted to participate in the strike and is in the process of organizing methods of procedure.

The strike aims to draw attention to the struggles faced farmers and to push for improved conditions and fairer practices within the agricultural industry. Arthur E. Mattson, president of the association, stated that the strike will continue until they receive notice of its termination from Arnold Gilbert, the state president.

Unlike previous strikes, farmers in Douglas County have decided to delay their participation until late Saturday to ensure that all farmers in the county have ample notice. The hope is that providing sufficient time for preparation, more farmers will be able to join the strike and make a collective impact.

D.H. Kellogg, manager of the Twin Ports Cooperative dairy at South Superior, reported that so far, there have been no noticeable effects of the strike. Milk and other farm commodities are still being supplied as normal. However, the association remains optimistic that as the strike gains momentum, more farmers will join in withholding their produce.

In the upcoming days, the Douglas County Farm Holiday association will continue to hold meetings and engage with farmers to discuss their concerns and strategies for effective strike action. The association recognizes the importance of unity and believes that acting collectively, they can achieve meaningful change in the industry.

To stay updated on the strike and its progress, farmers and community members are encouraged to attend meetings and participate actively in discussions. Together, they aim to create a stronger, more secure future for farmers in Douglas County.

